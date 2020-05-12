Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 9

at .

What happened to Michael and Isobel's mothers?

The truth came out on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9 as Tripp was forced to admit what really happened on the fateful night. 

Rosa - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Alex confronted his father about their troubled family history. 

Did he get the answers he needed?

Elsewhere, Kyle's first date with Steph hit a major snag when Liz became the third wheel. 

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Down the line, alien DNA could create a universal vaccine. This could end illness.

Liz

If you were the one who died, I would've fought like hell to save you too.

Liz

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Law Enforcement - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
Deep in Conversation - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
Tripp - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
Contemplation - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
Bronson - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
Nora - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 2
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 9