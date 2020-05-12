Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9 Review: The Diner

A series of flashbacks helped fill in some of the blanks on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9.

Because of his connection to Nora and Louise, Michael's boss, Sanders, was able to provide answers that Michael thought were lost forever.

Nora was killed in the explosion at Caulfield prison, but is it possible that Max and Isobel's mom could still be alive?

Flashbacks are a compelling way to tell stories of the past, yet I never found myself particularly fond of episodes that revolved around them.

However, "The Diner" may have been one of my favorite installments of Roswell, New Mexico Season 2.

What's it matter? Everybody's dead. We'll never know the truth. Michael Permalink: Everybody's dead. We'll never know the truth.

Permalink: Everybody's dead. We'll never know the truth.

The flashbacks didn't only answer questions about Michael, Isobel, and Max's mothers, but they offered insight into a character who had mostly faded into the background.

Sanders has never been portrayed as anything other than an uptight boss who gets on Michael's nerves, but as it turns out, there's a lot more to him than the series led us to believe.

Not only did Sanders know Michael and Isobel's mom, but he became a part of their family.

Louise was a firecracker, honey. Just like you. It's why we all fell for her so hard. Sanders Permalink: Louise was a firecracker, honey. Just like you.

Permalink: Louise was a firecracker, honey. Just like you.

Sanders was never on the list of possible alien connections because he wasn't a character we cared much about.

His story didn't seem relevant to the plot, which was what made the reveal so shocking on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 8.

After witnessing everything that Sanders has been though, it's hard to blame him for always being in a bad mood.

Roswell does a good job of connecting all the loose threads it leaves throughout the series, and Sander's eye patch is an example of that.

It wasn't something that I ever questioned, but of course, there was a story behind it. And the story wasn't an unrelated tale, but one directly related to Michael's mom.

Nora was the reason that Sanders walked away from the massacre having lost only an eye.

Max and Isobel also lost their family at a young age, but it was harder for Michael because he had believed that no one wanted to take him in as their own.

If what Sheriff Valentine was saying about Max was true, then Michael probably would have been adopted if he hadn't taken the crayon from Max in an attempt to calm him down.

How's Michael going to react to that news?

In the past, Michael has always placed blame on Max that he didn't necessarily deserve.

After Max returned to the land of the living on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 5, Michael apologized and decided to put all of that behind him.

But Michael busted the blame game back out, and he isn't even aware of what Max's behavioral issues might have cost him.

Regardless, there was someone out there who wanted Michael, and it was exactly what Michael needed to hear.

I came to the group home twice, you know. They weren't too keen on letting a junkyard dog who smelled like bathtub gin adopt a child. I don't blame them. Would have messed you up even worse. But I tried. I got one year, three months, and four days with Miss Louise and Miss Nora. No matter what, I can't pay you back for that. Sanders Permalink: They weren't too keen on letting a junkyard dog who smelled like bathtub gin adopt a child.

Permalink: They weren't too keen on letting a junkyard dog who smelled like bathtub gin adopt a child.

Sanders has always loved Michael because of Nora and Louise, even if Michael wasn't aware of it. It's no coincidence that Michael randomly started to work for the only person alive who knew his mother.

Michael struggles with feeling unloved and unwanted, and although Sanders wasn't allowed to adopt him, the knowledge that someone tried is going to have a positive impact on him.

Hopefully, Michael and Sanders will continue to bond over Nora, and their moment won't be a "one and done" type of deal.

If Louise did survive the massacre, that's something Sanders will want to be let in on. But, even if she did make it out alive, is she still alive in the present day?

It's unlikely, given the age she would be and the life she had to live, but Louise wasn't left all on her own.

Surprisingly, Alex isn't the only good Manes in existence.

He wasn't hunting them. He was helping them. Alex Permalink: He wasn't hunting them. He was helping them.

Permalink: He wasn't hunting them. He was helping them.

Considering the history of the Manes men, we couldn't have even begun to suspect that Tripp had been out to help the aliens, rather than hurt them.

But if that was the case, why did Nora still end up in Caulfield prison?

The flashbacks of the massacre were eye-opening, but what happens after feels like a crucial part of the story.

Stray Thoughts:

Viewers finally got answers about Steph's operation. I was starting to think they either breezed past it, or I missed something crucial.

Kyle might not be on board with it, but Steph is the perfect subject for Liz's experiment. After everything Liz has been able to accomplish, it's unlikely that she wouldn't be able to use her research to cure Steph.

What's Jesse up to? Is he tracking Alex's phone now? Whatever it is, odds are that it's going to cause some major complications for everyone.

Kyle Valenti is always fixing everyone else's messes. So, when Isobel yelled at Kyle for protecting his mom against alien mind control, it didn't sit right. Maybe it's time to tell Sheriff Valenti the truth. Having the sheriff on their side is the smartest move this group could make.

What's Max going to do now that he's not working at the police department? Maria may have a full-time employee on her hands.

It's your turn, Roswell fanatics! What did you think of "The Diner"?

Do you think Louise is still alive?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the rest of the season.

And don't forget that if you missed the episode, you can watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here at TV Fanatic!

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

The Diner Review Editor Rating: 4.7 / 5.0 4.7 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.7 / 5.0

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.