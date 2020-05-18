Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did Supergirl manage to stop Lex and Leviathan?

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19 was all about trust, as the girl of steel was forced to work with someone she never thought she would trust again -- Lena.

Meanwhile, Nia kept dreaming about Brainy, and tried to make sense of what the dreams were trying to tell her.

Elsewhere, Brainy realized there was only one way to stop Lex, but it became clear not everyone was going to survive the final battle.

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.