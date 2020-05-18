Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 19

at .

Did Supergirl manage to stop Lex and Leviathan?

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19 was all about trust, as the girl of steel was forced to work with someone she never thought she would trust again -- Lena. 

Hopeful - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Nia kept dreaming about Brainy, and tried to make sense of what the dreams were trying to tell her. 

Elsewhere, Brainy realized there was only one way to stop Lex, but it became clear not everyone was going to survive the final battle. 

Watch Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19 Online

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19 Quotes

Nia: This is just like the beginning of Deathly Hollows.
Kara: Moody and Hedwig died.
M'gann: You lost comrades in battle? My condolences.

You know I pride myself on seeing things. Connections where others only see coincidence. Pathways where others see only walls. I anticipate everything. But I must admit, I did not expect you to live in a casino.

Lex

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19

