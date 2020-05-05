Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

What was Noa hiding?

The secret came out on The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 4 as Noah met the Garcias for the first time. 

Look Who's Coming to Dinner - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 4

Unfortunately, they did not take too kindly to learning some bad things about her. 

Meanwhile, Vanessa showed up unannounced and found herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time. 

How did it all play out?

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Rafael: We need to talk about the daily breakfast you been having these past few weeks.
Mateo: Yeah, more like daily sexfest.

Noa: Daniel, you have no idea. Fame is hard on a relationship.
Daniel: So, this is a relationship?

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 4

