Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Noa and Daniel's relationship stand the test of time?

On The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5, the extra attentioned proved to be ore intense than they had anticipated and tension began to build.

Meanwhile, Lewis made Vanessa an intriguing proposition which lead to more conflict between the lovers at the wheel of the story.

Elsewhere, Rafael strived to be more supportive of Mateo's dreams.

Use the video above to watch The Baker and the Beauty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.