Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Noa and Daniel's relationship stand the test of time?

On The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5, the extra attentioned proved to be ore intense than they had anticipated and tension began to build. 

Turned Upside Down - The Baker and the Beauty

Meanwhile, Lewis made Vanessa an intriguing proposition which lead to more conflict between the lovers at the wheel of the story. 

Elsewhere, Rafael strived to be more supportive of Mateo's dreams. 

Watch The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Baker and the Beauty online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

There may not be a bill, Daniel, but there's always a price.

Rafael

Take the meeting. She's not gonna date a baker her whole life.

Lewis

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

This Is The One - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
Kid's Party - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
Finally Herself - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
Bonding Time - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
Mother and Daughter - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
Dreams Come True - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
  1. The Baker and the Beauty
  2. The Baker and the Beauty Season 1
  3. The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 5