Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 18

Did Barry lose everything he had?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 18, Godspeed returned with an agenda that could change everything.

What did Cisco learn about him?

Meanwhile, Iris struggled to return to normal life after everything that happened with her mirror image.

Who helped her through it?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.