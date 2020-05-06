Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 18

at .

Did Barry lose everything he had?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 18, Godspeed returned with an agenda that could change everything. 

Barry - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18

What did Cisco learn about him?

Meanwhile, Iris struggled to return to normal life after everything that happened with her mirror image. 

Who helped her through it? 

Watch The Flash Season 6 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Characters Who Would Sacrifice Their Love Lives for the Greater Good
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Flash Season 6 Episode 18 Quotes

Barry, no matter what worlds try to keep us apart, I will always be with you.

Iris

Cisco: What if creating Kamilla's duplicate actually killed the real Kamilla? Same thing with Singh, same thing with Iris. Hello?
Barry: What do you want me to say?
Cisco: Anything! That we have a plan, that we'll get them back.
Barry: I don't have a plan Cisco. Eva can move anywhere, through any mirror in the universe in the blink of an eye. She's faster than I am and somehow I'm supposed to stop her! And still hope to god that Iris and everybody else are still alive in a world that we don't even understand!

The Flash Season 6 Episode 18

The Flash Season 6 Episode 18 Photos

Cisco - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
Barry - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
Cisco and Nash - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
Kamilla Hwang - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
Iris West - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
Stuck - The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
  1. The Flash
  2. The Flash Season 6
  3. The Flash Season 6 Episode 18
  4. Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 18