Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 6

at .

Did Luann manage to pull off a charity gig?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6, the countess continued her battle with sobriety, and her ex-boyfriend re-entered her life. 

Leah Calls Sonja Out - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Dorinda asked Tinsley if they could take some time away from the group to mend fences. 

What was Tinsley's response?

Elsewhere, Tinsley dropped a bombshell about her dating life that further divided the women. 

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

42 TV Celebrities Who've Spent Time in the Slammer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6 Quotes

Elyse: Is she not drinking?
Ramona: I think she goes day-by-day.
Elyse: Is she not committed to it long-term?

Jacques: A good glass of red wine if you can commit to one.
Luann: Not two, huh?
Jacques: One.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6 Photos

Just a Sip - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6
Getting the Deets - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6
Luann Listens - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6
Leah Speaks Back to Dorinda - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6
Dorinda is Mad - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6
  1. The Real Housewives of New York City
  2. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12
  3. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 6