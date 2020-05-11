Watch The Rookie Online: Season 2 Episode 20

Did Nolan's discovery ruin has chances of graduating?

Everything was on the line on The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20 as people were taking shots from all angles to win the game. 

Grace Makes a Call - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20

Nolan had to make a decision that could have an adverse effect on his future. 

What did he choose?

Meanwhile, one couple's relationship was on the line after another wild twist that changed everything. 

Watch The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20 Online

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20 Quotes

Nick: I’m out.
Reuben: There is no out. You know this.

Nick: No, I won’t. I’ve done a lot of bad things for you but I ain’t doing that.
Reuben Darien: Yes you will, my friend, because when you sell me your soul you don’t get to choose how I use it.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20 Photos

Nick Looks Broken Up - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20
Grace Makes a Call - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20
Nolan Gets a Surprise - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20
On the Hunt - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20
Nolan's Baseball Bat - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20
A Kiss Goodbye - The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20
