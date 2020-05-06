The Rookie Season 2 Finale Teaser: Is Nick Armstrong Really the Mole?

I just watched The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20. And?

I won’t give away too many specifics, but if you’d like to watch "The Hunt," completely SPOILER FREE, then I suggest you STOP reading now!

Okay, you’ve been warned.

As the promo says, we left off with The Rookie Season 2 Episode 19, where two cops are dead, and it appears that Detective Nick Armstrong is responsible.

How will Officer John Nolan react to his revelation that Officer Erin Cole said Armstrong’s name before she saw him?

Are some fans, right? Is there an alternative explanation that makes more sense of Nick Armstrong’s actions?

And how far will Nolan go to uncover the truth?

Here are a few tidbits I can share:

Nick Armstrong tells his side of the story.

Whether Officer Erin Cole’s death was intentional, or not, is solved.

Rosalind Dyer demands something of Nolan that makes him really uncomfortable.

We get answers about John and Grace’s romance.

Bradford and Rachel make a decision about their relationship going forward.

Being that this is her first case as a detective (although unofficial), Lopez is determined not to let a murderer go free.

You’ll learn something surprising about karaoke bars!

Nolan’s hero complex and his belief in the goodness of others puts him at serious risk.

Nolan and Armstrong’s friendship comes to a head in a way you might not expect.

The twists and turns toward the end will likely leave you holding your breath.

And, yes, it IS a cliffhanger.

This is the kind of episode that fans will either love or hate.

As an example, my editor hated the way they ended the season while I really enjoyed it and am looking forward to The Rookie Season 3.

Speaking of which, ABC had better renew this show for Season 3, or they might have a fan revolt on their hands!

