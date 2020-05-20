Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 20

Did Katie manage to get through to Katie and Stassi?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 20, there were fireworks wen LVP threw an elaborate party to celebrate TomTom's one-year anniversary.

With friendships in peril, one couple was also revealed to be on the rocks.

Meanwhile, Jax and Sandoval faced off over the future of their friendship.

Elsewhere, James continued to try to get close to every member of the cast.

