Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 6-01-20: Summer Returns and New Faces!

Get ready for some new faces and some exciting returns!

June begins with an old character returning...and a new one that might be up to no good.

That's right, Claire is back on Days of Our Lives during the week of 6-01-20...and her roommate at Bayview has ties to one of Salem's newest residents

The official spoiler video focuses on things that are happening all summer long, giving a little more insight into the recently released Days of Our Lives summer spoilers.

The video confirms that Lani/Eli and Ben/Ciara's weddings will go forward this summer, and that Sami will cause trouble at Nicle and Eric's nuptials too -- in fact, one clip shows Sami shoving Nicole backwards into a wedding cake.

In addition to the weddings, we get our first glimpse of a newly-aged Allie -- and she's pregnant.

Allie must be closer to term than it appears, because there are scenes of her asking someone to adopt her baby and Nicole asssting her during her delivery.

Allie's pregnancy opens plenty of story possibilities. Many fans have speculated that Will and Sonny will adopt her baby, as they are seeking to expand their family, and of course the biggest question of all is whether Sami knows about this pregnancy.

Sami won't react well at all if Eric and Nicole keep Allie's pregnancy to themselves---could that be what's behind Sami shoving Nicole?

Philip also returns to Salem, surprising Xander, and will probably throw a monkey wrench into Brady's plans to run Titan into the ground. This is one of the most highly-anticipated returns on Days of Our Lives, as Philip will once again be played by Jay Kenneth Johnson.

That's all in the future, though -- during the week of 6-01-20, Days of Our Lives is instead putting things into motion for Claire's release from Bayview and her return to Salem.

Check out the spoiler photos below and let us know what you're most looking forward to.

Steve witnesses Justin's proposal to Kayla.

This isn't much of a spoiler at all, since we left off with Steve standing in a corner watching Justin propose to Kayla.

The more interesting question is what Steve will do next. It would be refreshing for him to run in between them and declare his love for Kayla.

But Days of Our Lives loves to drag these things out, so he likely will slink away in silence for now.

Will and Sonny make a life-changing decision.

This spoiler is also a continuation from where we left off (seriously, Days of our Lives, spoilers are supposed to be things were DON'T know!), but I'm looking forward to these scenes.

I've long wished that Sonny and Will would use a surrogate so that Deidre Hall's real-life advocacy for surrogacy could come into play as Marlena helped the guys with this.

But adopting a baby works too.

Marlena gets a surprising call.

My first guess for this one was Sami, since Nicole called Sami to tell her about her engagement to Eric and Sami pretended to be okay with it bfore sending Eric an obnoxious text.

But with Claire needing Marlena's help to get out of Bayview, it could just as easily be her.

As long as it's not Orpheus tormenting Marlena some more, it's all good.

Claire pleads with Marlena to get early release from Bayview.

Yep, Claire wants to get out -- and she probably will.

Usually in these situations, the person being asked to help initially refuses and then changes their mind.

That's what's likely to happen here, since Claire is returning to Salem.

What will change Marlena's mind, though? Could it be that Claire's roommate poses some danger to her?

Xander asks Sarah for another chance.

Ugh. Xander needs to have more self-respect.

If he backs off, maybe Sarah will see the light someday. Besides, it's demeaning to keep begging her to take him back, especially since she gloats, rubs her "relationship" with Brady in Xander's face, and generally acts obnoxiously.

Besides, the way things work in Salem, the only way for Xander to win Sarah's heart back is to rescue her from some crazy stiuation.

Lani and Eli share exciting news with Abe and Julie.

Will it be about the baby, the proposal, or both?

Lani appears to be drinking something other than champagne, so she will likely have to explain why she can't have alcohol.

I'm excited for these family scenes. More of this, less violent nonsense, please.

Hope goes to bat for Rafe in his custody battle with Zoey.

This custody battle is an unnecessary story.

First of all, Galen Garing's days on DAYS are numbered, so there's little point to building any major story for Rafe, and especially not a reunion with Hope (which is problematic for other reasons, but that's beside the point.).

And Zoey should have her hands full with her newly-created child that Orpheus supposedly kidnapped.

Let Rafe have David and arrange for lots of visits. Sheesh.

Jake reveals to Ben and Ciara that Gabi has been kidnapped!

What? Last we saw, Gabi was in police custody.

How on Earth did she end up kidnapped? Did someone take her from the police station?

Or are we missing a spoiler about her release?

Either way, we don't need kidnappings every other week. Stop it.

Claire confides in her new friend and fellow patient, Gwen.

Uh oh. Gwen looks like trouble.

Spoilers also say she is Jake's ex-wife, so that might be why he's not in the mood for Gabi and her delusions.

In any case, will Claire use Gwen as her get-out-of-Bayview card somehow? I can see her claiming Gwen is dangerous and she has to go home to escape her.

A drunk Steve is tempted to tell Kayla the truth.

This could have been avoided if a sober Steve had told Kayla the truth about how he feels in the first place.

There are enough alcoholics running around Salem, and the trope of non-alcoholcs overdoing it every time something bad happens is irritating.

It would also be too easy if the truth comes out now, so probably either they'll get interrupted, Steve will hold back, or Kayla will refuse to talk to him untl he sobers up.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

What are you looking forward to? What are you dreading? What are your theories about Days of Our Lives during the week of 6-01-20?

Hit the blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know your thoughts!

Want to chat about already aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out our Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.