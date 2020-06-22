Netflix's Baby-Sitters Club Unveils First Trailer

The Baby-Sitters Club is coming to Netflix this summer, and we now have our biggest look at the new show to date.

On July 3, all ten episodes of the first season will be available to stream, so at least we know Netflix will still have content in the summer.

New series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged.

The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.

Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov are also on board to executive produce.

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-Sitters Club is a classic story of female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment.

Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies in print to date.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers – now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers – who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," Martin said in a statement when the series was ordered.

