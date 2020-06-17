SeriesFest: Season 6 Lineup Expands: Ghostwriter, NOS4A2, & Aaliyah Williams Among New Additions

SeriesFest recently announced it will be going virtual for its sixth annual event.

With the move, more additions to the lineup have been announced.

SeriesFest today revealed new additions to its previously announced line-up as well as details regarding its annual international International Spotlight in partnership with Liberty Global.

A screening of Apple TV+’s multi-Daytime Emmy Award nominee, Ghostwriter, followed by a conversation with Academy Award-Winning and DGA-Nominated Director, Luke Matheny, the children’s series’ writer and director, and SVP, Creative Development, Sesame Workshop, Kay Wilson Stallings, also an executive producer has been announced.

Additionally, there will be a screening of Silent Rose, a hybrid drama that is a multi-character portrait of life in high school after the 2016 presidential election fallout, has also been added to the docket, followed by a conversation with Variety's Top Documaker to Watch, Mitch Dickman, Academy Award nominated producer Shane Boris, moderated by executive producer, Evan Shapiro (Portlandia).

The festival will also showcase a special screening of Heredia Vision: The Quarantine Collection, a compilation of songs, videos, and segments created by the Heredia Vision, a female founded production company fixated on unconventional stories, empowering new voices, and creating collective experiences for the digital space; and a special screening of Hot Spot, an anthology comedy series about connecting while the world is on pause from creators Rachel Myers (Wendy’s Shabbat, 2 Black Boys) and Par Parekh ( The Happy).

SeriesFest continues to put the spotlight on storytellers from across the globe with the annual International Spotlight, featuring eight original series from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Peru, and UK.

The new series’ include the work from the co-creator of The Killing and popular talent including Rachel Griffiths, Charlotte Rampling, Anders W. Berthelsen, Freddie Fox, Mark Addy, Stephen Graham, Gemma Whelan, and Alife Allen.

Joining the previously announced line-up of esteemed and influential talent this year, SeriesFest unveils various new talent additions to the special events and panels including: Aaliyah Williams (Founder/Producer, Just A Rebel) joining the Innovation Talk with Teri Weinberg; star Mattea Conforti and executive producer Joe Hill for AMC’s NOS482 season two premiere and panel; additional cast members Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim will participate in the Q&A tied to the Apple TV+ original Mythic Quest: Quarantine; new panelists Patrick Wimp (“Brothers from the Suburbs), HaJ (“Angry Black Women”), Dahéli Hall (“Dear White People,” “Angry Black Women”) on the Amplify Inclusion Through Independent Series panel.

SeriesFest: Season 6, taking place from June 18-24, will ‘Fest / Differently’ with six days of must-stream events including competition screenings, engaging panel discussions, one-of-a-kind workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. SeriesFest will also offer two free meditation programs led by Antoinette Beauchamp and Laura von Holt, breakrooms hosted by industry leaders, opening and closing night receptions, and late night parties including dance instruction, karaoke, photo booths and more. Passes to SeriesFest: Season 6 are now on sale at www.seriesfest.com - including all screenings, panels, network premieres, and special events Television Academy & Stage32 members will be offered a discounted rate. 50% of ticket sales to the “COVID-19 and the Altered Entertainment Landscape” panel will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.