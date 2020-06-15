The Politician Season 2 Pits Ben Platt Against Bette Midler and Judith Light in First Trailer

We are just days away from the highly anticipated premiere of The Politician Season 2, and Netflix has rewarded fans with the first trailer.

Putting Ben Platt against Judith Light and Bette Midler is a stroke of genius, and something that the series will zero in on during Season 2.

Both sides are ready to make some big waves, and Platt's Payton thinks he managed to leave all the high school drama behind when his reputation imploded.

Unfortunately, Payton's new drive for success finds him trying to bully his way into power all over again, and Dede Standish (Light) and Hadassah Gold (Midler) stand in his way.

With blackmails coming out to play, it will be a wild ride to find out who manages to emerge with their integrity and reputation intact.

Payton has proven he can play dirty, and boy, he plays right into that in these wild scenes from the second season.

However, he clearly underestimates just how far the two women will go to take him down.

"Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race," reads the official logline for the second season.

"As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple," the logline continues.

"His mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish."

"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters."

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician.

The series also stars Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), Julia Schlaepfer (Alice), Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee), Theo Germaine (James), and Rahne Jones (Skye).

Have a look at the trailer below and stream the second season June 19 on Netflix.

