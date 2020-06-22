Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Paul get the biggest shock of his life?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 2 found Paul and Karine back in the United States of America, but they learned the hard way tha things would not be easy for them.

Meanwhile, Andrei forced Elizabeth to ask her father about paying for their wedding in Moldova.

She also had to tell her sisters that the country was safe enough for them to travel to for the wedding.

Elsewhere, Kalani made a breakthrough with Asuelu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.