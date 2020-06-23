Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Deavan's mother cut her off?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 4, the truth about the relationship came out and the trip to Korea was almost derailed.

Meanwhile, Jihoon was still not prepared and it paved the way for another big bust-up between his wife-to-be.

Elsewhere, Armando finally came clean to Kenny about his past, but he still had to tell his parents about the relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.