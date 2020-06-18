Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 4

at .

Did Coulson manage to preserve the timeline?

On Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4, things in 1955 continued to get complicated, especially when a new and exciting dynamic was introduced. 

Daniel Sousa - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4

With a genre-bending glitch at his disposal, he had to make a call that could end the life of someone he loved. 

Meanwhile, Daisy had an epiphany about her future and where she came from. 

Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

31 Couples Who Inspired Each Other's Inner Comedian
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4 Quotes

Deke: In the '50s, were women allowed to drive?
Yo-Yo: Yes, of course. Why would you-
Deke: I'm sorry! I don't know. I mean, we were just in the '30s and they were really stylish, but it was so sexist and racist. But the '50s though...are still pretty sexist and racist.
Yo-Yo: It always gets better, just never fast enough.
Deke: And some things never change.
Yo-Yo: Can't hurt to try though.
Deke: Well, it could. If we lose control of the timeline and it goes skidding off the road. So that's not the mission now, right?
Yo-Yo: Yep, we're the agents of status quo.
Deke: Sounds like you don't agree with it.
Yo-Yo: Sounds like you do.
Deke: I don't know.

Fate, I don't believe in it. But I know history, I know how the story goes. And when it's playing out right in front of you, it feels like you can't escape it. That fate's gonna catch up to you. Tap you on the shoulder. Whisper in your ear that your time's up. And then your story ends. Sometimes the hero has to die and there's nothing you can do about it.

Coulson

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4 Photos

Team - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
Daniel Sousa - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
Sousa - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
Mack - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
Dead in the Water - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
Agent Coulson - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
  1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  2. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7
  3. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4
  4. Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 4