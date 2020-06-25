Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 5

Did the gang take down the Chromicoms?

On Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 5, the team was still trapped in 1973, but they had to pull double duty to save the lives of everyone they loved. 

Daniel Sousa - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 5

With the MCU in jeopardy of being ripped from existence, one member of the team had to make a devastating sacrifice. 

Meanwhile, details about a former superhero made everyone wonder what was coming for them. 

Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Yo-Yo: I was wondering why you brought me here. I'm hardly even fit for recon. What if we run into complications Mack?
Mack: You're damn fine at what you do, with or without your powers. They don't define you.
Yo-Yo: Then why do you call me Yo-Yo?
Mack: Because you always bounce back.

Daisy: What happened to blending in?
Sousa: I just don't understand the functional appeal of those...elephant pants.
Daisy: You mean the bell-bottoms?
Sousa: Sure. How do people in your time function with all the extra fabric around their feet?
Coulson: I got news for you. This isn't actually our time period.
Daisy: Well, fortunately there's unfashionable squares in every decade, so you are set.

