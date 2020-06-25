Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 5

Did the gang take down the Chromicoms?

On Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 5, the team was still trapped in 1973, but they had to pull double duty to save the lives of everyone they loved.

With the MCU in jeopardy of being ripped from existence, one member of the team had to make a devastating sacrifice.

Meanwhile, details about a former superhero made everyone wonder what was coming for them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.