Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Did Sam go too far?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8, the family continued to be at odds, and it was mostly down to Robin's choices. 

Evan's Mom - Council of Dads

Sam wanted to take a stand for Robin, but it further increased the divide among everyone. 

Meanwhile, Luly wanted answers about her past, so she took matters into her own hands. 

What did the council have to say about it?

Watch Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Council of Dads online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

If we don't tell her now, we become apart of the lie.

Robin

It turns out you're a coward.

Robin

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Apologizing - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
Making Amends - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
Inspired Larry - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
Mother Daughter Bond - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
Baby Number Two - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
Forgiveness - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
  1. Council of Dads
  2. Council of Dads Season 1
  3. Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8
  4. Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 8