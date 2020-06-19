Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Sam go too far?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 8, the family continued to be at odds, and it was mostly down to Robin's choices.

Sam wanted to take a stand for Robin, but it further increased the divide among everyone.

Meanwhile, Luly wanted answers about her past, so she took matters into her own hands.

What did the council have to say about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.