Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Melanie manage to save herself from the scrutiny of everyone in First?

On Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 7, she intensified the search for Layton by taking down some of the people close to him.

Meanwhile, Layton weaponized a secret that could derail the train for good.

How did his plan shake out?

Elsewhere, Third Class faced a reckoning when he presented them with a choice.

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.