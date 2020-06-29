Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Melanie manage to save herself from the scrutiny of everyone in First?

On Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 7, she intensified the search for Layton by taking down some of the people close to him. 

Till at Attention - Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Layton weaponized a secret that could derail the train for good. 

How did his plan shake out?

Elsewhere, Third Class faced a reckoning when he presented them with a choice. 

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

The universe is indifferent, doesn't care about our stupid little plans or our fragile little hearts. The universe has its own plans for us.

LJ

To be human is to be self-involved. Everyone believes that they're the center of the universe. We can't help it. It's in our nature. We scheme. We plot. We play our silly little games. Like, why do we think we're the most important thing in the world? We're just not.

LJ

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 7

