Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did Clarke and her team survive?

The 100 Season 7 Episode 6 found members of the Skaikru on a new planet and they had to contend with some of their biggest fears.

With a large spider stalking them, they had to work together.

Meanwhile, Raven continued to struggle after sacrificing several lives to save everyone on Sanctum.

Elsewhere, Octavia had to find a way to save Bellamy.

