Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did the ladies manage to come together when they needed each other the most?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 13, things took a turn for all three of our leads. 

Working Girl - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 13

Jane returned to the dating scene and quickly realized it had changed in the time she was in a relationship. 

Kat's big issue was financial insecurity and it made her wonder whether her past decisions were about to ruin her life. 

Meanwhile, Sutton grappled with a huge change that could make her leave New York behind. 

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Sutton: Yeah, that’s crazy. No, I know it’s crazy, it is, but I have to do it because, um, because I don’t feel anything.
Jane: What do you mean?
Sutton: I just keep waiting for this tidal wave of emotions to hit me, and I’m not angry or mad or sad or any of the things that you’re to be about a miscarriage I just feel numb, and I really don’t want to feel numb, so I’m gonna go dress this little boy and then you know maybe then.
Kat: You’ll feel something?

Sutton: It’s a baby book with baseballs. We’re not gonna find out the sex for a while, you know.
Richard: I know, I know, but boy, girl, nonbinary, they will be required to love the Yankees.

