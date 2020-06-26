Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did the ladies manage to come together when they needed each other the most?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 13, things took a turn for all three of our leads.

Jane returned to the dating scene and quickly realized it had changed in the time she was in a relationship.

Kat's big issue was financial insecurity and it made her wonder whether her past decisions were about to ruin her life.

Meanwhile, Sutton grappled with a huge change that could make her leave New York behind.

