Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did opening camp prove to be the best therapy for Tate?

On Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2, the Duttons geared up to secure their victory for the land.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Hendon agreed to teach a lesson to two criminals.

However, they did not anticipate the criminals overpowering them in a remote setting.

Elsewhere, Beth learned more about Roarke's business plan, and how it could affect them going forward.

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.