Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Did opening camp prove to be the best therapy for Tate?

On Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2, the Duttons geared up to secure their victory for the land. 

Ryan and John at Camp - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Jamie and Hendon agreed to teach a lesson to two criminals. 

However, they did not anticipate the criminals overpowering them in a remote setting. 

Elsewhere, Beth learned more about Roarke's business plan, and how it could affect them going forward. 

Watch Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

21 Male Characters Who Couldn't Take No for an Answer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Randy: You can make a lot of friends if you handle this the right way.
Jamie: What's the right way?
Randy: The right way sends a message. You know what I mean?

Tate: I overslept!
John: Yeah, well, you slept. That's what matters.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Caught in the Act - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
Basking in Rip's Love - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
The New Commissioner - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
Beth is Uncomfortable - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
We're Not Friends - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
Voyeur - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
  1. Yellowstone
  2. Yellowstone Season 3
  3. Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 2