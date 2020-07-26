90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 7 Review: The Best Mistake of My Life

There's trouble brewing for all of the couples, proving once again that surviving the 90 days is just the tip of the iceberg.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 7 will go down as one of the best episodes in franchise history.

Every single couple delivered great TV, and we were left with a stunning cliffhanger.

From Larissa's sleuthing skills, Jess going off on Debbie Downer to the blowup in Moldova, we need the next episode right now.

Nathalie, Do You Know My Boyfriend, Eric-ee?

Larissa realized after Eric's latest betrayal that she needed some plastic surgery to feel like a woman again.

Some of what Larissa says gets lost in translation, but it is very likely that she'll try to guilt Eric into getting her the new boobs she was talking about a few episodes ago.

To be clear, Eric is a snake. He should not have contacted Colt, and they should not have chatted about Larissa's oral sex skills.

What would even compel two grown-ass men to do that? For her part, Larissa is not an innocent bystander in all of this.

But it must have cut her up to learn that her boyfriend was running his mouth about her in that manner.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know Larissa has no hesitation when it comes to picking up the phone to get answers.

Do I truly believe Larissa likes Eric? No. Their relationship is a matter of convenience, more than anything else.

Now that they're living together, they are stuck in a pressure cooker environment, and that's not a stable home for either of them.

Larissa did do a lot to Eric, what with the restraining order, so, of course, he was going to be bad-mouthing her.

Will he own that, or will he act as though he's surprised about being called out?

You've Goat to be Kidding Me

Angela's reaction at the goat market was not over the top. I wanted to skip those scenes entirely because the cameramen really wanted to capture everything.

Michael is desperate to make Angela be more open-minded when it comes to Nigerian culture.

That's understandably having a strain on their relationship, and the two would be wise to set some boundaries before getting married.

Michael is all about staying in Nigeria, but Angela has her grandchildren and mother to consider here.

She wants to raise those kids, and she can't do that from thousands of miles away.

Michael's mother and sister arriving to find Michael cooking was something. What could have resulted in a fiery debate ended on a somewhat hopeful note, and it was all thanks to Angela having a pizza on standby.

Who doesn't love some pizza? I mean, it's the best. But can someone tell Angela that pizza is Italian and not American?

I gagged every single time she gave the schtick about it being American.

On a side note, Angela should have opened up about the cancer scare sooner. I respect that she's trying to find the right time, but Michael will be upset when he learns how long she's been hiding it.

Do You Have American Barbecues in Moldova?

Elizabeth and Andrei picking up her father and brother from the airport was always going to end in disaster.

Yes, Moldova may not be what they've grown accustomed to in America, but did they really need to shower Andrei with silly questions?

From asking about Amazon deliveries to trashing the way the place looked, it was inevitable an argument would brew.

Andrei, for his part, thinks everything is about him, so the questions about his past shed light on something he's hiding.

What did Andrei leave Moldova for? That's the only question I really care about at this stage because there's probably a juicy secret in there somewhere.

And while I think Elizabeth's family deserves some answers, they didn't need to nestle the important questions in a sea of ones that took aim at his home country.

Elizabeth is growing frustrated with Andre because he's been treating her like crap for a while now, so his latest outburst is making her question the future of the relationship.

Debbie Downer Flips Out

We knew it was coming, but we did not expect it to be this good.

Debbie has been clinging to this hope that she will have her son by her side for the rest of her life, so him getting a new girlfriend is not sitting well with her.

The party Jess and her family threw for them should have been enough to bring these people together.

But Debbie, bless her poor heart, wanted to make sure that the relationship wasn't moving too quickly.

This is the same woman who later announced she was only with Colt's father months before getting engaged.

Jess should not have put her hand up to silence Debbie, but when someone is so difficult, what else was she supposed to do?

Debbie wants Jess to bow down and follow her orders, and that ain't going to happen. It makes sense then that Debbie is now making it her mission to destroy the relationship.

What did you think of the big blowout in Brazil?

Are you Team Andre or Elizabeth?

Hit the comments below.

