Dead to Me: Renewed for Third and FINAL Season!

Dead to Me has one more life at Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the dark comedy for a third and final season.

Series creator Liz Feldman will remain working with Netflix via a multi-year deal development deal.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said in a statement.

“And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

"I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew."

"I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Adds Netflix’s Jane Wiseman, Vice President, Comedy Series:

“Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing."

"We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come."

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

The series has drawn praise for its portrayal of grief, as well as its witty script and stellar acting.

It has been a success for Netflix since it launched in 2019, and fans will be happy to know that there is one chapter left.

Many TV shows go on for much longer than they should, and given that the trio of stars at the wheel of the series typically work on movies instead of TV, it's great the show has managed to keep them around for so long.

Netflix also has a habit of canceling shows without pre-planned conclusions, and we're sure there would be uproar if there was no resolution to that wild cliffhanger.

Executive Producers for Dead to Me include Feldman, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as Co-Executive Producer. Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.