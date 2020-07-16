Doom Patrol Sneak Peek: Rita Returns to the Theater, But There's a Twist

We're smack dab in the middle of Doom Patrol Season 2, and it's just as crazy and compelling as ever.

While it's a comics-based show about people with unique powers, Doom Patrol never strays from the heart of its characters, and that's when the series reaches its peak.

Today, Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 6 drops on HBO Max and DC Universe, and within it, you will find some of your favorites continuing their struggles.

Their sense of self, even after so many years in their current conditions, was upended when they discovered what they suffered as a result of the Chief's (Timothy Dalton) betrayal to save his daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro).

It was hard enough to imagine their predicaments when it seemed a noble gesture on his part, but it was even harder when they realized it didn't have to be like this.

On "Space Patrol," close friends Larry (Matt Bomer) and Rita (April Bowlby) are faced with new layers to their stories, and they need to find a way to deal with what they've been dealt.

When a crew of aeronauts drops to the ground right in front of the mansion, Larry comes face to face with what made him who he is today.

And folks, it's not at all what you expect.

It's a situation that sucks in a lot more people before the tale is said and done.

And while Jane's mind is occupied with a funeral in The Underground, Rita has finally gotten the courage to jump back into her love for theater.

In this exclusive clip, Rita has arrived at the local theater, prepared to wow the group with her keen knowledge of Our Town.

But life keeps throwing Rita curveballs, and her love of Our Town is about to get tossed to the curb.

Check out the clip

