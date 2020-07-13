Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Introduces New Character Played by Tom Ellis

The King of Hell is in big trouble.

Netflix on Monday dropped the first trailer for Lucifer Season 5, and fans will get to see Tom Ellis playing two roles this time.

Oh yes, we're getting a double dose of Tom Ellis throughout the first half of the fifth season, and we're happy about that!

Now that Lucifer has gone off to take care of business in Hell, it's time for Michael to be introduced to the world.

Michael, Lucifer's twin brother, wastes no time in causing carnage in Lucifer's absence.

That includes messing with relationships, and things take a turn for the fun when Lucifer makes his return from Hell.

There's a rivalry between the two men and that will be charted throughout these new episodes, dropping August 21.

Eight episodes will drop in August, but there's no word on when the final eight episodes will be made available.

“In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever,” reads an official teaser from the streamer.

“Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?'”

Netflix previously announced that Lucifer Season 5 would be the final season, but it changed course, and officially ordered Season 6 just a few weeks ago.

"The devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final," reads a social media post on the Lucifer social media pages from last month.

Fans campaigned after Netflix ordered Season 5 as the end of the show, and it appears the streamer is giving the passionate fans everything they've ever wanted.

Despite the renewal rumors, it seemed like the revival was in jeopardy when a contract dispute between Warner Bros. TV and Tom Ellis broke out. Naturally, fans started to wonder whether the lead role would be recast.

Have a look at the full Season 5 trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.