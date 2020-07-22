Pauley Perrette Blasts CBS, Mark Harmon After MacGyver Showrunner's Firing

When Pauley Perrette left NCIS behind in 2018, fans were confused.

The show was a roaring success, and Abby Sciuto was one of the most recognizable characters on all of TV.

The actress later came forward about her time on the show, and how behind-the-scenes incidents ultimately forced her to quit.

Now, with CBS parting ways with MacGyver showrunner Peter M. Lenkov, Perrette has taken to Twitter to recall her issues on fellow CBS drama NCIS, as well as to point out that nothing has really changed on her former show.

"I’ve known about his abuse a long time. Some words were EXACTLY what I and SO MANY went to CBS HR about THAT OTHER GUY’S abuse for over a decade y’all STILL support him on my old show," she tweeted, before adding:

"Oh, yeah #MoneyOverMorals as usual."

"That other guy" is very likely her way of saying Mark Harmon, aka the lead of NCIS. In recent years, Perrette has alleged that there was abuse on the set of the series and that she was terrified of him.

Perrette, who recently announced her retirement from acting, went on to recall a conversation she had with Sara Gilbert (The Talk, The Conners).

"Or as the brilliant small wonder [Sara Gilbert] said to me when I told her 'But CBS said publicly my story was true' She said with wise steely eyed precision looking up into my tall giraffe naivety 'SO? Why is he still there? And you’re not' I had no answer."

She continued:

"He’s still there. And there are things SO RACIST and SO MISOGYNISTIC and SO HOMOPHOBIC and cruel that were said on set at that show that I have never spoken of because the language is SO HURTFUL."

"And y’all wondered why I quit? Those producers are still there. All of them. Including HIM."

The actress went on to write "MH" in a subsequent tweet, the initials of Mark Harmon.

"And good guy Lucas Till a beautiful truthful human, I too went to CBS told about abuse by MH on set & I was asked THREE TIMES 'are you asking for money?' I was like 'Huh? No!' And I did NOT! I wanted me & my crew to be safe from him. I should’ve and given it to his other victims."

Till, who leads the cast of MacGyver on the same network, opened up earlier this week about how the toxic behavior of Lenkov made him suicidal.

Perrette, for her part, has been vocal about the problems on the NCIS set via social media, to the point that Harmon has reportedly urged CBS to defend him.

