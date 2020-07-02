Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did the agents survive after blowing their cover?

Several people came after them on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 6 as a result of everyone learning the truth about. 

Phil Coulson - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 6

With their time in New York coming to a close, Daisy had to make a last-minute decision to save everyone. 

Meanwhile, Mack's parents arrived in town with a stunning request. 

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

Daisy: Malick's little psycho-
Nathaniel: Psycho? Now that's unfair and very well-timed. Wow, right as I'm walking in. Hi, Nathaniel. Uh, the two of you took me hostage, changed my life.
Daisy: Yeah, how about you unchain us and we can hug it out? And HYDRA and S.H.I.E.L.D can be together at last.

Rick Stoner: Your friends blew up my rocket on the Fourth of July.
Coulson: You didn't want that thing to reach orbit General. You would have found that out the hard way.
Rick Stoner: Because time-traveling robots would have turned the deadly lasers upon the Earth?
Coulson: More or less, yeah.

