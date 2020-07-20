Watch NOS4A2 Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Charlie manage to kidnap Wayne?

Chaos ensued on NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5 when Charlie, Bing, and the Hourglass man attacked the lake house.

With lives on the line, Vic had to make a stunning sacrifice to make sure her son was safe.

Meanwhile, Lou finally addressed the issues in his relationship with Vic.

Elsewhere, Bing dropped a bombshell about the house of sleep.

Use the video above to watch NOS4A2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.