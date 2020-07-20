Watch NOS4A2 Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Charlie manage to kidnap Wayne?

Chaos ensued on NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5 when Charlie, Bing, and the Hourglass man attacked the lake house. 

The HourGlass Man - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5

With lives on the line, Vic had to make a stunning sacrifice to make sure her son was safe. 

Meanwhile, Lou finally addressed the issues in his relationship with Vic.

Elsewhere, Bing dropped a bombshell about the house of sleep.

Watch NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch NOS4A2 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

HourGlass Man: May I have a moment of your time?
Lady: Sure.

My name is Chris McQueen and this is my house.

Chris

NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5

NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Hiding Out - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
The HourGlass Man - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
Thinking - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
Lou and Chris - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
Vic Cut Up - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
Charlie Searches - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
  1. NOS4A2
  2. NOS4A2 Season 2
  3. NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 5
  4. Watch NOS4A2 Online: Season 2 Episode 5