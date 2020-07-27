Watch NOS4A2 Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Maggie take down the latest strong creative?

On NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6, insanity ensued when it emerged that someone was determined to cause more problems. 

Meawhile, Vic found herself in a perilous situation when Jonathan tried to get a doctor to murder her. 

Elsewhere, Charlie started the process of taking Wayne to Christmasland. 

Did Wayne manage to escape

NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

One of the many wonders of Christmasland is that any child gets to be who they are. So, Wayne, who do you want to be?

Charlie

Linda: Back in bed.
Vic: Mom, I can't.
Linda: You've got an injured spleen. If it ruptures, you'll die.
Vic: Ma, listen to me, I have to find my son. I am the only one who can do it, so please go.
Linda: Go get Agent Delta.
Vic: No, he can't help.
Linda: Look, honey, I know you feel powerless.
Vic: I don't, OK. I can find him, Ma. I can. With my triumph, I can find anything.
Linda: You have a concussion.
Vic: No. I don't, I have a gift, and... I have a gift. Do you remember Sharon Smith?
Linda: Yeah.
Vic: I didn't just stumble on to her body when I was a kid. I used my gift to find her.
Linda: Your gift? Alright, so, what, you drew Sharon's body in the field.
Vic: No, I tore the fabric between the real world and the world of thought, and I can do it again to find Wayne.
Linda: OK, you can't tear anything or find anyone with a ruptured spleen.
Vic: Ma, I need you to listen to me.
Linda: I love you, I need you to sit right down. If you don't sit down right now, I'm gonna order a psych eval.

The Truth - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6
Chris Waits for Results - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6
Linda Worries - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6
Jonathan Makes a Move - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6
Manx is Back - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6
Vic in Hospital - NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6
