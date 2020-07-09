Watch The Challenge Online: Season 35 Episode 15

Did Johnny get his wish?

On The Challenge Season 35 Episode 15, things took a dangerous turn when T.J. allowed people to get their own back on enemies.

Meanwhile, Melissa was finally ready to choose a side, but she botched her first big move.

Did Kyle cut her off?

Elsewhere, Rogan scolded Jenny for talking about him to other members of the bunker.

Who was kicked out ahead of the final?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.