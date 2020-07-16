Watch The Challenge Online: Season 35 Episode 16

Who won?

The Challenge Season 35 Episode 16 crowned two winners after a harrowing mission to reach the peak of a mountain.

Meanwhile, two contestants contemplated quitting the game after they realized they would not stand a chance of winning the final battle.

Elsewhere, Fessy grew upset with Kyle when the two were caught between a rock and a hard place.

Did they manage to forge a friendship?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.