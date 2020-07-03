Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 12

Did Ramona find the man of her dreams?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 12, she met with a matchmaker to try to put herself on the right path. 

Blood Manor - The Real Housewives of New York City

Meanwhile, Dorinda and her daughter Hannah discussed Dorinda's recent life struggles and what it could mean. 

Elsewhere, Luann hosted a voo-doo themed party were Ramona was put on blast by the rest of the cast. 

