Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Sheer Madness

Did Leah get kicked out her friend circle?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 15, things took an explosive turn when Ramona threw a birthday bash.

Leah showed too much skin and the ladies flipped out, throwing the whole party for a loop.

Elsewhere, Luann had to make a decision about the future of her cabaret show when she started to wonder what she wanted out of life.

