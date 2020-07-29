Yellowstone Drops Explosive Midseason Trailer: Dead Bodies, Betrayals, & More!

Yellowstone continues to be one of the best shows on TV in its third season.

To prepare fans for the the final four episodes of Yellowstone Season 3, Paramount Network has dropped a midseason trailer that delves deep into what's on tap.

One of the biggest revelations revolves around Jamie possibly selling the land, and John is not exactly thrilled about it.

“That land is mine. Nobody can sell it but me,” he complains in the 90-second clip.

Let's just say we do not want to be Jamie when John goes after him.

Pitting father against son will make for good TV, but it will further divide the family.

Is there truly any hope for the Duttons to make it out of this season unscathed?

Meanwhile, Beth is continuing to work with John, and that puts her on an explosive journey of her own.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know Beth can handle herself very well, and there are going to be fireworks when she inevitably crosses paths with Willa Hayes.

Willa may be one of the newer characters on the block, but boy, she is a worthy opponent for Beth.

More details about Willa's plans for the valley will come to light, and it will set off quite the chain of events for all involved.

One of the biggest moments, however, is about that dead body thrown over a cliff.

With Yellowstone taking risks since its series premiere, we should probably be prepared to say goodbye to an original character.

If it truly is one of the Duttons to bite the dust, my money is on Jamie. He's been scheming like crazy, and not everyone will be a fan of that.

We've barely scratched the surface on the big revelations, and the full trailer gives so much more!

Watch the full clip below.

Looks insane, right?

Who do you think will die?

Do you have any other predictions after the clip?

Fear not, Yellowstone has already been renewed for Season 4, so there is a lot of drama still to come.

Yellowstone airs Sundays on Paramount Network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.