90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10 Review: Drawing the Line

Is anyone else feeling the drama because I'm not!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10 started to slow down the drama for most of the couples, and unfortunately, it's not making for good TV.

Some scenes bordered on uncomfortable, and some felt like they were merely thrown in to fill the bloated runtime of the episodes.

Let's break it down, 90 Day Fiance fanatics.

Asuelu and Kalani Need to Ditch His Family

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know Asuelu's family have been forcing Asuelu and Kalani to hand over their cast.

It's made for many awkward moments, but Asuelu visiting his family on his own the morning after the night before was probably for the best.

His sister is very combative, and seems to think they've lost their ATM to Kalani because Asuelu stopped sending money the moment they got together.

It's easy for his sister to paint Kalani as the villain in this narrative because she wasn't present in the house to defend herself.

These people don't understand that Asuelu and Kalani are raising more than one kid, and don't have much cash to go around.

It's possible the family thinks they are swimming in money because they've already been on the show before.

Asuelu exiting the home after his sister's comments was the most mature he's been since he first appeared on the series.

Asuelu has acted immature all season, so it was nice to see him stick up for his wife and his name.

The next meeting irked me the most, not only because of the way his mother pointed the finger at Kalani, but the way she brought Asuelu to tears.

When you're son is bawling his eyes out because he doensn't have money to give you, then you should show some compassion.

Instead, his mother only cared about when she would be getting another wad of cash. Seriously, the further Kalani and Asuelu are from his parents, the better.

No kid should have to by his family stuff to get love. That's abhorrent, and his family should be ashamed.

The trailer for their storyline looks insane, and with his sister attempting to physically assault Kalani, there will be fireworks.

Elizabeth Needs to Grow a Backbone and Stand up to Her Family

The bedlam in Moldova continued, and I never thought I would support Andrei in this scenario, but I do.

Elizabeth's family were looking to cause friction the moment they stepped off the plane, what with their comments crapping on the place, and jibes about Andrei's past.

Heck, they even implied he was only with Libby for a green card. Charlie and Chuck don't have a compassionate bone between them.

Andrei was understandably embarrassed about the way things shook out, but Libby hardly defended him.

Chuck was holding that he was paying the wedding over them like a bargaining chip, and he expected Andrei to get on his knees and beg for forgiveness.

We've all been in scenarios were we've had one too many drinks and said some stupid things, but did Chuck and Charlie need to give him a hard time about it?

No.

Chuck may have money, but he also looks down on other countries. Money can't buy you common sense, it seems.

His comments about his AirBNB being in a part of Moldova that resembles something from the West Coast reiterated that.

Either way, the wedding appears to be going ahead, and Libby should really consider taking her husband's side once in a while.

The Paul and Karine Stuff Seems Off

We know that since filming, Karine has filed for a restraining order against Paul, so refusing to speak to him in scenes that were filmed months in advance are very telling.

Karine is visibly not happy with Paul in those scenes, and even his mother seems concerned about them.

I'm surprised TLC continues to feature the couple given the severity of the allegations against from both parties.

But scandals tend to send ratings soaring, so there's that.

Colt and Jess Forever?

Jess had a violent response to Colt lying to her, and it's unsurprising. He told her he was not in communication with Vanessa, and he was.

Debbie's pot-stirring paid off big time, but it seems that the argument brought the couple closer together. There's nothing like a good argument to make you realize what you could have lost.

Debbie's reaction to Colt asking for a moment alone with Jess in the airport was priceless. She was worried Colt was going to pop the question.

But it seems we're being kept on our toes, because this relationship is poised to continue in Las Vegas.

Angela Calls Time on Her Engagement to Michael

We knew it wasn't going to end well. Michael's family are adamant that Michael gets to experience having children.

Unfortunately, Angela is in a different stage of her life, and having children is simply out of the question for her.

That is going to derail their relationship because his family are so open and honest about their views on things.

Angela herself is not one to mince her words, as evidenced by her thousands of blowups over the course of the season.

Simply put, this was the worst episode of the season. The storylines are starting to sag, and some of them are not worth talking about.

What did you think of all the needless drama?

Hit the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.