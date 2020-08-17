Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 10

at .

Did Asuelu make his family understand why he couldn't hand over the money?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 10, his family continued to cause problems in his marriage with Kalani. 

Asuelu Unimpressed - 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Syngin and Tania had another big argument over what was happening in their relationship. 

Elsewhere, Debbie urged Colt to ditch Jess, but what did he want to do?

Finally, Paul and Karine had another big bust-up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

