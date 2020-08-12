Big Brother Season 22 Episode 3 Review: Week 1 Veto

It's only week one, and the deals are happening left and right.

In Big Brother Season 22 Episode 3, the veto competition takes place, and the nominees try to fight to get off the block.

Some more than others.

After the nomination ceremony, Kevin goes and talks to Cody. Cody says he actually does want to get closer to Kevin and hopefully the two of them can form a relationship.

The DownLowmance will be completely unexpected, so the two of them could go far.

Keesha followed suit, but her conversation didn't go as well.

Cody tells her he only nominated her because he hadn't talked to her before. She isn't necessarily his target, and he'll leave that up to the house. Except he turns around and tells the diary room she actually is his target.

You can't really blame Cody, though. The conversation with Keesha was awkward, to say the least. Prior to this, she'd barely spoken to him. While some might have preferred Cody to target the prior winners, he instead went with the easier route, and it wasn't that bad a decision.

A number of All-Stars had some opening up sessions this episode.

Janelle was feeling guilt over being safe this week due to the Safety Suite. Kaysar rightly tells her to get over that. It was a good thing, too, because their intuition was on point. If it wasn't for the Safety Suite, those two would be on the block.

Kaysar also had a conversation with Da'Vonne, opening with how he can see a difference in her this time around.

Day mentions how she is calmer because she just put it in the Lord's hands this time around. If she's meant to win, then so be it. If not, oh well.

They also talk about how scary the world is now. Kaysar talks about how tensions were high with Iraq (where he's from) when he was last in the house. This time around, he mentions how the protests are necessary, giving voices to those who haven't been heard.

It was inevitable that we would hear this come up, and with a number of people of color in the house, it would feel like an elephant in the room to NOT bring it up.

Kaysar reasonably gets emotional on the subject. It's scary bringing a child into this world. Game aside, that's a point they can all agree on.

Ian, too, decided to open up. He shared with Enzo and both Nicoles how he is on the autism spectrum. It was uncomfortable for him to talk about, but he is in no way ashamed of it, and he shouldn't be.

What was frustrating for him, though, is how people diagnosed him before he'd openly stated it. After his win, when he googled himself, "Ian Terry autism" was the fourth search.

The Big Brother fandom can indeed be an intrusive bunch. They can find people's employers and family, and harrass players in many ways. It's a risk in entering the house, and Ian has taken it all in stride. Like Nicole A., we find him inspiring.

Ian is already playing the game, and forges his first alliance.

As the only two winners, Ian and Nicole make a final two alliance, dubbed "The Million" (Get it? Because they've each won half a million??). For some reason, Ian trusts Nicole the most in the house.

Nicole, on the other hand, tells the diary room her primary allegiance is to Cody, but it's good to have a backup.

It's kind of annoying how many people trust and want to work with Nicole. However, she doesn't seem to be on anyone's radar (other than Da'Vonne), so I suppose we shouldn't discount her game play.

Another person people should be a little more wary of, is Tyler.

Tyler practically ran his season. And yet, nearly everyone wants to work with him.

Cody, Nicole, Da'Vonne, Kaysar, Christmas, David, Memphis, and Janelle. They have all talked with him about working together. That's half the house! The guy is set.

Tyler has a really good social game and is really charismatic. The houseguests aren't as scared of him as they should be. He seems like he'd be the most loyal to Cody, and maybe Enzo.

Tyler, though, isn't going to play too hard in the beginning, and will see what happens as the game goes before solidifying his true allegiance. The most unexpected person for him to work with, though, would be Bayleigh.

Bayleigh has already made her final two alliance, though.

Bayleigh and Da'vonne have made the alliance we have all been hoping for since they walked into the house.

These two working together would be great. Bayleigh can be fairly good in competitions, and Day is really intuitive, almost always being able to read people.

The only thing that would make this better for me is if they bring in Janelle and Dani.

With all of these alliances, something is bound to blow up soon.

Enzo is already suspicious of Nicole and Ian.

After seeing the two of them in the bathroom, he quickly runs to Cody to go and tell it. He intuited correctly they are working together.

Cody and Enzo talk about how they just have to get Ian out soon and no way are they letting another winner win again.

Cody is wary of Ian who beat one of (if not the best) players in BB history, and yet he has no qualms about Nicole? Make it make sense.

They could have easily used the veto to backdoor one of these former winners, and the option was definitely explored.

Kevin chose Enzo to play for him in the veto competition when he was given houseguest's choice. They joined Tyler, Ian, Cody, and Keesha in the "It's Bananas" game.

This was another one of those difficult stacking competitions where you can't let the time run out before getting eliminated.

Enzo, a smart gambler, quit while he was ahead and locked in his score with 18 stacked. Kevin got 19, but got worried when he saw Keesha still in the game, so he kept going.

This was the absolutely wrong decision.

He should've just quit when he saw he beat Enzo, but instead he ran out of time. Realistically, Keesha wasn't really any competition. Hers kept falling, she had less than him stacked, and there was less than a minute left in the game. Kevin choked.

The prudent player, Enzo, won the veto.

Kevin asks if Enzo will use it, but it's clear he won't without Cody's approval. Keesha didn't even try (unless it was on the feeds and didn't make it to the air).

Despite toying with the idea of backdooring Ian, Enzo decided not to use the power of veto, saying it's just too early in the game.

He has a point, in a way. Up against Ian, I doubt the house would vote to keep Keesha, and then he'd have an enemy in Ian early on.

Prediction: Despite her declaration that she's going to charm the pants off everyone, Keesha is likely going home.

Over to you, Fanatics! Who do you think will be going home first? Is Kevin's safety a sure thing? Can Keesha turn it around?

