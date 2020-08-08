Big Brother Spoilers: Nominations, Targets, and Meltdowns!

Cody finally got to nominate Friday afternoon, and it was predictable.

If you've been keeping up with the feeds, then you know he wanted to take the people who were not working with him out of the game.

He initially planned on nominating Janelle and Kaysar, but that plan imploded when Kaysar won him and Janelle safety for the week thanks to the Big Brother safety suite.

Cody went the easy route, nominating Keesha and Kevin for eviction, but the Big Brother 16 alum seems to think that Keesha is the best target.

There were better moves for him to make, but it seems like Janelle, Keesha, Kaysar, and Memphis could be forging an alliance to work together.

Keesha, for her part, said after the nominations that it was game on. We may not be witnessing another birthday for Keesha in the game, but she could find a way to shift the target on to Kevin.

If the four mentioned above do work together, one of them could win the veto and shake the house up. The best course of action would be for Memphis to win and take Keesha down.

That would create a lot of drama as we head into week two.

Unfortunately, most of the drama seems to be stemming from the Nicoles of it all.

Nicole Franzel seems to be making deals with the whole house to keep herself safe, but she seems closely aligned with Cody and Ian ... for now.

Nicole Anthony, however, built a connection with both Janelle and Kaysar. Working with two players of their caliber would be a dream come true.

But Nicole felt like she was being played and told Kevin and Da'Vonne she thought both of them working with Cody and possibly Tyler.

For someone who had such a great read on things last summer, it's disappointing.

We have the veto competition coming up, and that should give us insight into how the rest of the week is going to shake out.

What do you think of the nominations?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.