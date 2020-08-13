Big Brother Spoilers: Who Is Going Home?

We're fast approaching the first eviction of Big Brother Season 22, and that can only mean one thing:

Lots of campaigning!

Unfortunately, Keesha did not get the memo that she needed to campaign to stay in the house, but it appears Janelle is desperately trying to save her.

It's been crystal clear for a few days now that Keesha is going home, and it's either going to be by a landslide or with just two votes to keep her.

Janelle and Kaysar know they are being targeted and need Keesha in the game in case, by some chance, she manages to win the next HOH competition.

Keesha seems resigned to the fact she's going, but Janelle keeps campaigning on her behalf, and it's starting to build a bigger target around Jani.

People are starting to pick up on the division among the house between the older players and the newer players -- and that should make things exciting in the coming days.

As of right now, the vote should be a landslide to evict Keesha.

Kevin should live to fight another week. His campaigning may have been reletentless, but he's also playing the game.

What is also helping Kevin is that he is showing no allegiance to the old-school players, and has even said he will target Janelle for eviction.

For some reason, everyone is overestimating how well Janelle plays the game. She was a comp beast in seasons 6 and 7, but she was terrible in Season 14.

Her social game may be decent, but we have yet to see her take part in many competitions this season, and people could be targeting someone who is a shell of her former self.

Kaysar, on the other hand, is playing a much more rounded game, and is the more dangerous player.

If players do take Janelle out in the coming weeks, Kaysar could pivot and find another alliance.

But, back to tonight, it's highly likely we're saying goodbye to Keesha.

Are you surprised?

