Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Safety from Eviction?

It was an eventful Thursday on Big Brother: All-Stars as Cody spent his first full day as the Head of Household.

The Big Brother 16 alum made it clear he did not want to win the first competition because it would set a target on his back.

Nicole F wanted to make sure she was not a target, and they agreed to be allies until the end of the season.

This makes sense because they've already played the game together, and they can both win competitions.

Nicole F opened up about an all-female alliance and told to form an all-male alliance. This is so they can inform each other of plans before they happen.

As for the first targets, Cody wanted to go after some of the old-school players like Keesha, Kaysar, and Janelle. It's not a bad plan because they are Big Brother legends.

Kaysar and Janelle realized they were potential targets, so they took action. Kaysar used the Big Brother Safety Suite and won.

He was allowed to choose a plus one, and you guessed it, he chose Janelle.

This is terrible for Cody because it means he could put Keesha up, and Janelle or Kaysar could win the veto and take her down.

Cody wants the two names he puts on the block to remain there into eviction night. He does not want to get more blood on his hands. It's too early in the game to be making enemies.

Despite people not talking much game, it seems like the old-school players might pull Nicole Anthony and Tyler in to form a majority alliance.

We are still very early in the game, and this could change.

Cody already asked Tyler if he was ready to game on the feeds, so that suggests they are planning on working with each other.

It's possible Tyler will find a way to play both sides, and I'm not even mad. That's what he's good at.

Tyler expected to have Kaycee in the game to work with, but she was cut from the cast ahead of the premiere.

Instead, his enemy, Bayleigh, was waiting for him inside the house.

They had a major falling out during Big Brother 20 and never mended fences ... until now.

They both agreed to work with each other this time and to not backstab each other. We'll see how long that lasts.

Things can change on a dime in the house.

We have the nominations coming up today and Keesha is highly likely to be one of the first nominees of the season.

Big Brother continues on CBS this Sunday.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.