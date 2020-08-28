Chadwick Boseman Dies; Black Panther Star Was 43

Chadwick Boseman, best known for starring as T’Challa in the Marvel movie Black Panther, has died following a battle with colon cancer.

He was 43.

News of his passing was revealed in a statement from his family.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement, released via Twitter, reads.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement continues.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement reads.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

While best known for his role in Black Panther, Boseman starred as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get on Up before taking on the title role in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Black Panther was an instant hit, grossing more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

He went on to reprise the role of T’Challa in movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

A Black Panther sequel was announced to be in development July 2019, with a 2022 release date eyed.

Boseman had a recurring role on the ABC Family series Lincoln Heights as Nate.

He also starred in the NBC summer drama series, Persons Unknown.

Boseman also had roles on TV shows such as Fringe, Justified, Castle, ER, Law & Order, and Third Watch.

Director Jordan Peele was one of the first to react to the news, writing on Twitter, "This is a crushing blow."

There are some more celebrity reactions below.

Said Jake Tapper:

"I just heard that Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Such horrible news. He was such an incredibly talented actor and lovely person. He played Jackie Robinson in "42" and we hear this horrible news on Jackie Robinson day. So awful. Life is short. Be kind."

"This is such devastating news," said Chris Pratt, adding:

"We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person. "

"Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life," said Gabrielle Union. "Pure excellence and class and grace."

Sterling K. Brown: "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

Mandy Moore: "This news is just simply unfathomable, unimaginable. Sending love and peace to his family and loved ones. Rest in Power."

Ice Cube: "I'm floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP."

May he rest in peace.

