Jensen Ackles Reteams with Eric Kripke for Superhero arc on The Boys

With Supernatural targeting an end date, Jensen Ackles has lined up his next TV gig, and it's pretty super.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed Monday that the beloved actor will be joining the cast of the hit series The Boys for Season 3.

The casting news also dropped on Ackles' social media accounts.

He is set to star as Soldier Boy - the original Superhero.

After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

Showrunner and Executive Producer of The Boys Eric Kripke also shared his thoughts on the news.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," the Supernatural creator said.

"I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother."

"As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

Season 3 of The Boys was revealed during their SDCC panel on July 23rd.

Before we get to that season, Season 2 is set premiere on Friday, September 4th, with new episodes available weekly through October 9th.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control.

His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

Jensen Ackles has been a co-lead on The CW's longest-running drama, Supernatura", which is finishing its fifteenth season this fall.

He plays Dean Winchester, the rugged bad boy who teams up with his younger brother to find their missing father and battle evil supernatural forces.

The casting news means that both leads of the series are moving on to new projects after Jared Padalecki landed the lead role in the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Remember you can watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.