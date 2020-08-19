Ted Lasso Scores Early Renewal at Apple TV+

Hip, hip, hooray!

One of my favorite shows of 2020 has scored an early renewal, less than one week after its premiere.

If you've been paying attention, you know how much I endorse the heartfelt comedy starring Jason Sudeikis.

On the heels of the premiere, the acclaimed comedy watched by fans around the world has scored a 10-episode, second season set to debut next year.

If you're not yet watching Ted Lasso, it's time to get on board.

The characters are beautifully written, and the story reminds us of the power of kindness.

But don't worry, it doesn't shirk on laughs in the face of the nice guy leading the cast.

Honestly, it's something you need in 2020. How often do I steer you wrong?

Please watch and read my full review of the Ted Lasso premiere, which encompasses three episodes.

The fourth episode of the sports-smash comedy will premiere globally this Friday, August 21 on Apple TV+.

On Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 4, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The premiere and renewal of Ted Lasso follows Apple TV+ landing an historic 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations across six hit programs, including The Morning Show, Beastie Boys Story, Defending Jacob, Central Park, and more, a milestone for a new streaming service in its first year.

Following its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months.

I'm not sure what else I have to do to get you to tune into this amazing new series, but I'm open to suggestions.

Hit the comments and tell me what you thought of the premiere and how excited you are about the renewal.

Ted Lasso premieres Fridays on Apple TV+.

