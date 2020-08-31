Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Compromising Positions

Did Jess ice Colt out?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 12, things took a turn when Jess realized Colt was talking to a lot of women behind her back. 

Meanwhile, Asuelu and Kalani reached a breaking point in their relationship. 

Who got dumped?

Elsewhere, Larissa geared up for her boob job, but Eric was shocked about the number of procedures she wanted. 

