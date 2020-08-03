Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Andrei take Charlie down?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 8, the pair bickered over Andrei's past and it paved the way for a brutal showdown.

Meanwhile, Angela finally came clean about cancer scare, and what it could mean for her having a child.

Elsewhere, Debbie stirred the pot and caused a big argument between Jess and Colt.

Larissa confronted Eric and found herself on the wrong side of the law.

