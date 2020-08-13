Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 11

What happened to Bellamy Blake?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 11, we finally learned what became of him after being sucked into the Anomaly.

On a new planet, he had to fight for survival in order to return home to the people he loved.

However, there was something about the new place that made him want to stay there.

Meanwhile, the bedlam in Bardo continued as everyone prepared for war.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.