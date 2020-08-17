Watch Wynonna Earp Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Who was the new villain?

On Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 4, Wynonna was living a happy life until an ancient evil arrived on the scene, determined to cause problems. 

Waverly scared - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, things took a dangerous turn in the garden when it emerged that years had passed. 

Elsewhere, Waverly and Nicole searched for help in an unlikely place. 

Did they manage to save everyone?

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

Nicole: We could just start.
Waverly: But my PowerPoint.
Nicole: They’re always iconic.
Waverly: I do put a lot of thought into my wipes.
Nicole: I love your wipes.

Wynonna: Jeremy. What happened to your gorgeous little chicken limbs?
Jeremy: And a fun hi, former colleagues. Naomi, so sorry, I know her. This is the Wynonna Arp.
Wynonna: Why does everyone keep saying it like that?
Jeremy: Employee of the month June 2016.
Wynonna: It was February, actually.
Naomi: It’s the shortest month.
Jeremy: Don’t worry. Wynonna hates demons, like we all do.
Wynonna: Hell yeah, brother. I despise them dems.
Jeremy: But she’s never killed one, of course.
Wynonna: No, nope, because they are a lot.
Naomi: But you are familiar with the supernatural?
Wynonna: I feel like I can handle it.

