Watch Wynonna Earp Online: Season 4 Episode 6

at .

Did the gang manage to save one of their own?

On Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6, the deadly midseason finale arrived, and dangerous unseen forces tried to mess with time. 

Rosita return - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6

Wynonna suffered a devastating loss as she tried to move on with her life. 

However, the return of her sister presented some big issues for her. 

Elsewhere, Ma'am sent reaper Billy after Waverly. 

Watch Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Wynonna Earp online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Wynonna: Rosita, of all the revenants that could have survived, it’s busty, brainy, baby-stealing Ro-fucking-sita?
Rosita: So this is it?
Wynonna: This is what?
Rosita: Seventy-six down, one to go. You’re going to kill me last like you said.
Wynonna: Done.
Doc: There will be no killing, as much as I also crave the satisfaction.

Waverly: Is she dead?
Jeremy: Technically. [Frog ribbits] Yes, it worked. It worked.
Waverly: What worked?
Jeremy: Can’t you see? She’s in the frog.
Waverly: You put my girlfriend into a frog?
Jeremy: And you’re welcome.

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6 Photos

Wynonna ax - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
Rosita return - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
Doc call - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
Waverly afraid - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
Jeremy drown - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
Nedley & Jeremy - Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
  1. Wynonna Earp
  2. Wynonna Earp Season 4
  3. Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 6
  4. Watch Wynonna Earp Online: Season 4 Episode 6